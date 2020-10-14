Payal Ghosh shares a post about her film Prayanam; Says 'didn't have to take my clothes off'

Payal Ghosh in her latest social media post recalls how she never had to take off her clothes for her debut film Prayanam in the south film industry unlike the case in Bollywood films which are made by the 'gang.'

Actress Payal Ghosh shares a post on her Twitter account. The actress writes about her debut film Prayanam. Payal's tweet reads, I debuted with #Prayanam which is a cult movie & guess wt I didn't hv 2 take my clothes off unlike d movies here that some of d "gangs" make. It was directed by a national award winning director as well. One can always look up on the south for inspiration." The previous news reports state that the actress had filed a complaint against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

The actress had made allegations of sexual assault against the director cum producer. The news reports further state that the actress has also filed a FIR against the filmmaker. The latest news reports state that the actress Payal Ghosh has given an apology to actress Richa Chadha in the defamation case. As per the news reports, the defamation case filed by Bollywood actress Richa Chadha's case was solved as Bombay High Court has accepted actress Payal Ghosh's unconditional apology. Furthermore, Richa Chadha shared a post about this on her social media account. Payal Ghosh has been actively tweeting about her case on her official Twitter account.

Check out the post

I debuted with #Prayanam which is a cult movie.&guess wt I didn't hv 2 take my clothes off unlike d movies here that some of d "gangs" make. It was directed by a national award winning director as well. One can always look up on the south for inspiration. pic.twitter.com/5C0dPcKb5s — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 13, 2020

Previously, she also tweeted how some people are trying to humiliate and suppress her. The actress also tweeted how her life is in danger as people from the mafia gang may try to kill her and maker her death look like suicide. The actress also tweeted about this in order to seek help from PM Modi in this matter.

