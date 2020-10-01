Payal Ghosh shares screenshots of deleted tweets from 2018; Actress talked about Anurag Kashyap & #MeToo

Payal Ghosh made allegations of sexual misconduct on Anurag Kashyap a few days back. The filmmaker was recently summoned by Mumbai Police owing to this reason.

Payal Ghosh recently made headlines when she accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct. While the filmmaker denied the allegations and called ‘baseless,’ the actress filed an official complaint against him. She approached the Versova police station for the same and lodged an FIR against the Gangs of Wasseypur director. Now, Ghosh has shared the screenshots of some of her tweets from 2018 in which she talked about the #MeToo movement, social media, filmmakers, and many other issues related to the same.

In her first tweet, she asks Twitter’s official handle if there is any way to revive her tweet from 12th October 2018. Post that, Payal Ghosh shares WhatsApp screenshots of some of her tweets back from that time. In one of her tweets, the actress talks about going away from social media, especially Facebook and Twitter until #MeToo gets over. Citing the reason behind the same, Ghosh says that it made her remember the incidents that happened with her.

Meanwhile, check out her first tweet below:

Hello Twitter TwitterSupport TwitterIndia I had a tweet from 12Oct 2018 as per below screenshot which was tweeted from my account, I wud like to knw if thr is an option whr i can retrive this my old tweet? which was deleted Can u also tell why the year format is showing wrong pic.twitter.com/3k4RbIKeL1 — Payal Ghosh (iampayalghosh) September 30, 2020

The actress is also seen talking about taking action but mentions that her family is scared and doesn’t want her to get involved in such things. In the next screenshot, Payal Ghosh is seen talking about how she came to Mumbai and began her career. She adds that a few directors offered her work post which she replied in the affirmative for a few of them after much denial. The actress further adds that she was not comfortable doing them. Ghosh then says that the #MeToo movement hardly happened in her life. She then mentions a famous director who wanted to meet her.

The actress says she understood the criteria of being physically friendly with him if she agrees to work with the latter. He reportedly told her to have slept with 600 girls. She then states that this particular director supported the #MeToo movement and Tanushree Dutta. Payal writes, “Few more posts and conversations during #MeToo movement..!!! With dates screenshots taken from WhatsApp today so obviously, the network will be of the present time and not of 2018 but I know some people are born brainless what to say to idiots..!!” A day earlier, the actress had shared a few more screenshots in which she said that the #MeToo movement made her furious. She is seen mentioning about Anurag Kashyap in another one.

Check out her tweet below:

Few more posts and conversations during #metoo movement..!!! With dates screen shots taken from whatsapp today so obviously the network will be of the present time and not of 2018 but I know some people are born brainless what to say to idiots..!! pic.twitter.com/tUTVjovE1i — Payal Ghosh (iampayalghosh) September 30, 2020

My few posts during #metoo movement which was been deleted by my manager and family ., I will make sure to rename #metooindia to something else because #metooindia is fake and slave to influential people. pic.twitter.com/tZgCXls9Yd — Payal Ghosh (iampayalghosh) September 29, 2020

