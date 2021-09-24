Payal Ghosh on suspected ‘acid attack’: Taking any action isn’t on my mind right now

The actress turned politician was recently attacked by masked men in Mumbai. This happened while Payal was on her way back home after purchasing medicines. The actress also claimed that the masked men had a bottle in their hand which she suspected to be acid and claimed to suffer a minor injury on her left hand. Now in a recent interview with a leading daily, the actress said she is not planning to take any action right now.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Payal Ghosh said that she isn’t sure if it was a planned attack. She couldn’t figure it out as she was scared and immediately left. She further added that she has a minor injury on her left hand and the swelling is healing.

Payal said, “Mumbai is a safe place. I’ve been living here for the past 10 years and I’d never faced anything (before this incident). I’ve often driven to Carter Road to have coffee at one in the morning. I don’t know what happened that day. Maybe they were fighting among themselves and I happened to be in the middle of it. Women’s safety is a myth. We aren’t safe anywhere. The laws for women’s safety are of no use.”

The actor won’t let the incident deter her spirit, as she shared that the incident scared her earlier and she is trying to come out of it. Payal said she needs to be brave and added that all women should be strong enough.

The leading daily reported that though Payal had talked about filing an FIR earlier, she now plans on moving over the mishap. “I’m focusing on my work currently and I’m taking every precaution to stay safe. Taking any action isn’t on my mind right now,” Ghosh concluded.