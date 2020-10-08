  1. Home
Payal Ghosh takes a dig at Anurag Kashyap; Claims he makes mid budget movies & gives chance to failed actors

Payal Ghosh had earlier lodged a complaint against Anurag Kashyap on charges of sexual misconduct. Meanwhile, check out her latest tweet.
The other day, Payal Ghosh accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct. The actress has grabbed headlines since then. She also lodged an official complaint against Kashyap at the Versova Police Station in Mumbai. The latter was then summoned and interrogated there after a few days. Meanwhile, the actress recently jetted off to Delhi for meeting NCW head Rekha Sharma and discussing the further course of action in the matter. She has also been sharing her thoughts on social media.

Payal Ghosh has recently shared a tweet on her personal handle that is sure to grab attention. The actress takes a sly dig at Anurag Kashyap while stating that he gives chance to only strugglers and failed actors out of whom only 1-2 have shined out. She further adds that the filmmaker makes mid-budget movies of Rs 10-12 crores and promotes them. Ghosh then says that Kashyap once tried his hands on a big project, i.e., Bombay Velvet but failed miserably.

Check out her tweet below:

On the other hand, trouble also mounted for the actress after Richa Chadha filed a defamation suit against her. The latter has also asked for monetary compensation of Rs 1.1 lakh for allegedly trying to tarnish her image. Payal Ghosh has, however, denied the accusations and termed them as ‘false.’ In one of her recent tweets, the actress has stated that she has nothing to do with Chadha. However, in yet another tweet, she also clarified that she is not going to apologize for what she has spoken about.  

Credits :Payal Ghosh Twitter

