Payal Ghosh takes a jibe at friend Irfan Pathan over silence on Anurag Kashyap: Expect him to talk about it

Payal Ghosh's allegations against Anurag Kashyap shocked the entire nation. Now she has tagged her friend Irfan Pathan on Twitter while questioning his silence in the matter.

A few weeks earlier, Payal Ghosh had accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct. Not only that but the actress also filed an official complaint against the filmmaker at the Versova Police Station. Post that, he was also summoned and interrogated there. The actress then jetted off to Delhi for meeting NCW chief Sharma regarding the matter. She also tagged the PM and President of India on social media over concerns about her safety and their intervention in the aforementioned case.

Payal Ghosh recently shared a series of tweets that are nothing less shocking. She has tagged cricketer Irfan Pathan in them while stating that she is his family friend. The actress says that although she did not talk about Anurag Kashyap raping her but she did tell him about the conversations. She then writes, “He is keeping mum inspite of knowing everything and once he claimed to be my good friend.” She also mentions the date of the incident.

Check out her tweet below:

I have definitely not talked about mr. kashyap raped me but I shared everything with IrfanPathan about the conversations including (xyz) alas!! he is keeping mum inspite of knowing everything and once he claimed to be my good friend. — Payal Ghosh (iampayalghosh) October 17, 2020

The actress writes in yet another tweet alleging that the filmmaker messaged her a day before Holi in 2014. According to her, Irfan Khan was present there when Anurag Kashyap asked her to come to his house. Payal states that she told the cricketer that she is going to another party and not to Kashyap’s house. In her third tweet, the actress tries to clarify that tagging Irfan Pathan does not mean she is interested in him. She adds that she has told everything to him about Anurag Kashyap except for the rape thing. Payal then writes, “I know he believe in his faith and his elderly parents so I expect him to talk about whatever I shared with him.”

Check out the tweets below:

2014 a day prior to Holi AK msg me ,was asking me 2 b 2his place dt time @IrfanPathan was at my home only,d msg came infront of him & I told him I’m going to go 2 vineetjaintimes ‘s party but not 2 mr. Kashyap’s house. Hope he remembers.!! https://t.co/m7jZD8Lqen — Payal Ghosh (iampayalghosh) October 17, 2020

The point of tagging ⁦IrfanPathan⁩ doesn’t mean I have any interest in him but he’s the one I have shared everything about Mr. Kashyap but not d rape thing.. I know he believe in his faith and his elderly parents so I expect him to talk about whatever I shared wd him. pic.twitter.com/hMwNklY4r9 — Payal Ghosh (iampayalghosh) October 17, 2020

Not only we were good friends but I was his family friend. Let’s see dosti kaun kaun nibhate hai!! https://t.co/m7jZD9315V — Payal Ghosh (iampayalghosh) October 18, 2020

Also Read: Payal Ghosh accuses Richa Chadha's lawyer of trolling her; Calls it 'modus operandi of Kashyap gang'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Payal Ghosh Twitter

Share your comment ×