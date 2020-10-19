  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Payal Ghosh takes a jibe at friend Irfan Pathan over silence on Anurag Kashyap: Expect him to talk about it

Payal Ghosh's allegations against Anurag Kashyap shocked the entire nation. Now she has tagged her friend Irfan Pathan on Twitter while questioning his silence in the matter.
26590 reads Mumbai
Payal Ghosh takes a jibe at friend Irfan Pathan over silence on Anurag Kashyap: Expect him to talk about itPayal Ghosh takes a jibe at friend Irfan Pathan over silence on Anurag Kashyap: Expect him to talk about it
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

A few weeks earlier, Payal Ghosh had accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct. Not only that but the actress also filed an official complaint against the filmmaker at the Versova Police Station. Post that, he was also summoned and interrogated there. The actress then jetted off to Delhi for meeting NCW chief Rekha Sharma regarding the matter. She also tagged the PM and President of India on social media over concerns about her safety and their intervention in the aforementioned case.

Payal Ghosh recently shared a series of tweets that are nothing less shocking. She has tagged cricketer Irfan Pathan in them while stating that she is his family friend. The actress says that although she did not talk about Anurag Kashyap raping her but she did tell him about the conversations. She then writes, “He is keeping mum inspite of knowing everything and once he claimed to be my good friend.” She also mentions the date of the incident.

Check out her tweet below:

The actress writes in yet another tweet alleging that the filmmaker messaged her a day before Holi in 2014. According to her, Irfan Khan was present there when Anurag Kashyap asked her to come to his house. Payal states that she told the cricketer that she is going to another party and not to Kashyap’s house. In her third tweet, the actress tries to clarify that tagging Irfan Pathan does not mean she is interested in him. She adds that she has told everything to him about Anurag Kashyap except for the rape thing. Payal then writes, “I know he believe in his faith and his elderly parents so I expect him to talk about whatever I shared with him.” 

Check out the tweets below:

Also Read: Payal Ghosh accuses Richa Chadha's lawyer of trolling her; Calls it 'modus operandi of Kashyap gang'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Payal Ghosh Twitter

You may like these
Payal Ghosh accuses Richa Chadha's lawyer of trolling her; Calls it 'modus operandi of Kashyap gang'
Ramdas Athawale shares a post as he lends support to Payal Ghosh in her fight for justice
Richa Chadha on winning defamation case against Payal Ghosh: Didn’t start it, but have certainly finished it
Newswrap Oct 14: Payal Ghosh shares details of her meeting with Anurag Kashyap, CBI on Sushant's case & more
Payal Ghosh shares details of her encounter with Anurag Kashyap; Says she'll fight till the end
Payal Ghosh shares a post about her film Prayanam; Says 'didn't have to take my clothes off'
Anonymous 36 minutes ago

Absolutely disgraceful of her to be tagging people and commenting on their behaviour based on her expectations of them. As irfan tweeted “Difference of opinion doesn’t mean disliking someone. The quicker we learn the better it is for all of us.“ she is shameless trying to create divisions saying you will behave in a certain way or you are against me. Disappointing in seeing what a mess she is making of her life.

Anonymous 42 minutes ago

So hungry for attention. Gross

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement