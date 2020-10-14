Payal Ghosh tenders unconditional apology to Richa Chadha, agrees to remove 'disputed' social media posts

Richa Chadha's legal team stated that the defamation lawsuit against Payal Ghosh has been dropped. Read on to know more.

Richa Chadha's defamation case has been quickly resolved as the Bombay High Court on Wednesday accepted the unconditional apology tendered by Payal Ghosh to the actress. According to report in Bar and Bench, Payal Ghosh submitted her apology as well as statement mentioning that she will taking down all 'disputed' posts on social media uploaded by her in relation to Richa Chadha.

Richa's legal team stated that the lawsuit against Payal Ghosh has been dropped. The 'Fukrey' actress' lawyer Senior Advocate Dr. Virendra Tulzapurkar also requested the HC to direct Kamaal R Khan and news channel ABN Andhrajyothy to withdraw the content against Richa Chadha. For the unversed, Payal Ghosh had given an interview to the said news channel and addressed the sexual misconduct claims she has levelled against Anurag Kashyap.

While doing so, Payal had also dragged Richa's name in the interview. The interview was then aired on the channel and Kamaal R Khan had shared in on his Twitter account.

Actor Richa Chaddha's defamation case against Payal Ghosh at Bombay High Court withdrawn after both parties signed consent terms. — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020

Soon after Payal and Richa's matter was settled, Richa took to Twitter and wrote, "Done." ANI also confirmed the development and tweeted, "Actor Richa Chaddha's defamation case against Payal Ghosh at Bombay High Court withdrawn after both parties signed consent terms."

Meanwhile, the other two parties have sought time. However, Kamaal R Khan's lawyer has stated that he will also withdraw the disputed content against Richa Chadha.

