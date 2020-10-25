  1. Home
Payal Ghosh shared a post on her Twitter account to thank film producer Bharat Patel as he backed her amid the sexual assault controversy involving filmmaker, Anurag Kashyap.
Payal Ghosh thanks Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi producer as he backs her amid the sexual assault controversy
As per news reports, actress Payal Ghosh took to her social media account to thank her film Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi producer Bharat Patel as he backed her amid the sexual assault controversy. The Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi producer shared a post on Twitter which read, "@iampayalghosh jab film ko funds ke zarurat the usse ache se aage push karne ke liye, tab apke dad ne isme bhuat badi help ke the! We are grateful of ur father for his help! So Payal aap negativity pe dhyan na do just ignore karo all negativity." The actress Payal Ghosh responded back saying, "Thank you Bharat Ji @BholenathMovie for clarifying this! Love and respect to you!"

The news reports on Payal Ghosh state that the actress had filed a complaint of sexual assault against filmmaker, Anurag Kashyap. The news reports further go on to state how the actress claimed that the director cum producer had tried to force himself on her. The filmmaker reportedly then took to his social media account to refute the allegations made by Payal Ghosh. The filmmaker called the allegations leveled against her baseless in his post.

The news reports on the director cum producer Anurag Kashyap states how one of his former colleague had said that the filmmaker would never do such a thing, as he recalled an incident when an aspiring actress allegedly made suggestive remarks when she met Anurah Kashyap.

