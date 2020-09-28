  1. Home
Payal Ghosh threatens to go on hunger strike if no action is taken against Anurag Kashyap: Report

A few days back, Payal Ghosh filed an FIR against Anurag Kashyap on charges of sexual misconduct. However, she has recently alleged that no action has been taken against him.
Mumbai
Payal Ghosh alleges no action has been taken against Anurag Kashyap Payal Ghosh threatens to go on hunger strike if no action is taken against Anurag Kashyap: Report
Payal Ghosh created a lot of buzz in the media a few days back when she accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct. She alleged that the filmmaker forced himself on her and made her uncomfortable. The actress has reportedly filed an FIR against Kashyap at Versova Police Station a few days back. Now, she has stated that she will go on a hunger strike if no action is taken against the Gangs of Wasseypur director in connection with the same.

In an interaction with Republic TV, the actress has alleged that she has been called for investigation while Kashyap, on the other hand, is sitting at home. Ghosh has further stated that the Mumbai police lodged an FIR against him six days earlier. However, she states that he is still not arrested. The actress does add that the police officials have assured that they will cooperate and take necessary action. Ghosh and her lawyer Nitin Satpute reportedly reached the police station on Sunday to demand a quick probe.

Earlier on Saturday, Payal Ghosh shared a tweet while talking about the same. Here’s how it reads, “I have put down a case against a culprit who even others are convicting of similar acts and I am the one who is grilled and questioned. While the alleged and the guilty is chilling at his home. Will I get justice sir.” She also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PMO, and Amit Shah in the same tweet. Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap has termed these allegations as ‘baseless.’

Meanwhile, check out Payal Ghosh's tweet below:

