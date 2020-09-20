Payal Ghosh tweeted about Anurag Kashyap's sexual misconduct during #MeToo wave but deleted it for THIS reason

Actress Payal Ghosh accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct. The star claimed the director forced himself on her.

Over the weekend, Payal Ghosh accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct. The actress claimed that the Bombay Velvet director forced himself on her. Following her elaborate confession, Twitter came forward to support the star. also joined social media users to show Payal her support while demanding Anurag's arrest. In a new interview, the actress said she had opened up about the incident during the #MeToo wave that hit India in 2018. Speaking with ETimes, she revealed she tweeted about the incident at the time.

However, she was advised to pull down the tweet for she wouldn't receive work if she did blow the lid on the director. "I had tweeted about my incident sometime ago when the MeToo movement had happened, but many people told me to delete the tweet else I would stop getting work. My manager too advised me to remove the tweet. I complied," she said.

Following the tweet and delete, Anurag apparently blocked her on WhatsApp. Explaining the reason behind her opening up about the episode now, Payal said she thought she "must get it off my head." She also revealed that she hadn't informed her parents about her decision of opening up about the incident publically. So when they learned about the incident, her parents called her and "scolded her".

Meanwhile, Anurag deemed her claims as "baseless." He took to Twitter and said, "Kya baat hai, itna samay le liya mujhe chup karwane ki koshish mein. Chalo koi nahin. Mujhe chup karaate karaate itna jhoot bol gaye ki aurat hote hue doosri auraton ko bhi sang ghhaseet liya. Thodi toh maryada rakheye, madam. Bas yahi kahunga ki jo bhi aarop hain aap ke sab bebuniyaad hain." The tweet roughly translates to: Wow, it took this long to silence me. It's ok. In the attempt to silence me, you dragged other women despite being a woman yourself. Have some limit. Will just want to say that whatever the accusations are, they are all baseless.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Payal Ghosh accuses Anurag Kashyap of forcing himself on her; Kangana Ranaut joins netizens to ask for arrest

Share your comment ×