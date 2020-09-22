  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Payal Ghosh's lawyer says misdeed against her is a cognizable offence; Refuses to comment on Richa Chadha

Payal Ghosh has recently accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct. Here's what her lawyer has to say about the same.
25112 reads Mumbai Updated: September 22, 2020 02:37 am
Payal Ghosh's lawyer opens up on Anurag Kashyap's case, Richa Chadha & morePayal Ghosh's lawyer says misdeed against her is a cognizable offence; Refuses to comment on Richa Chadha
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Trouble as mounted for Anurag Kashyap as Payal Ghosh has accused him of sexual misconduct a few days back. The actress has alleged that the filmmaker forced himself upon her. She also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and PMO in her tweet while seeking for security. Meanwhile, it was reported earlier that the actress will file an official complaint against Kashyap at the Oshiwara police station situated in Mumbai. Now, her lawyer, Nitin Satpute has spoken up on the same.

He starts by saying that the misdeed was conducted against Payal Ghosh by the accused a few years back. He further adds that she talked about the same on her tweets, WhatsApp chats, and a few other people. Satpute terms it the outraging of the modesty of a woman. He calls it a cognizable offence and mentions the punishments associated with it. He then mentions that Ghosh has decided to file an FIR against the accused for which the documentation has been done.

As mentioned earlier, Satpute terms the misdeed as a cognizable offence that has to be registered immediately without any delay. He then adds that she does not need to make a written complaint about the same. However, he refrained from talking about Richa Chadha and the legal notice against Payal Ghosh. He just stated that he will have a discussion with the actress about the same. For the unversed, Ghosh had named three women while talking about Anurag Kashyap. This did not go well with Chadha who reportedly sent a legal notice to her.

Also Read: Payal Ghosh on Richa Chadha taking legal action against her: She should go and ask Anurag why he took her name

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Gauahar Khan reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement