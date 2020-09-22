Payal Ghosh's lawyer says misdeed against her is a cognizable offence; Refuses to comment on Richa Chadha

Payal Ghosh has recently accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct. Here's what her lawyer has to say about the same.

Trouble as mounted for Anurag Kashyap as Payal Ghosh has accused him of sexual misconduct a few days back. The actress has alleged that the filmmaker forced himself upon her. She also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and PMO in her tweet while seeking for security. Meanwhile, it was reported earlier that the actress will file an official complaint against Kashyap at the Oshiwara police station situated in Mumbai. Now, her lawyer, Nitin Satpute has spoken up on the same.

He starts by saying that the misdeed was conducted against Payal Ghosh by the accused a few years back. He further adds that she talked about the same on her tweets, WhatsApp chats, and a few other people. Satpute terms it the outraging of the modesty of a woman. He calls it a cognizable offence and mentions the punishments associated with it. He then mentions that Ghosh has decided to file an FIR against the accused for which the documentation has been done.

As mentioned earlier, Satpute terms the misdeed as a cognizable offence that has to be registered immediately without any delay. He then adds that she does not need to make a written complaint about the same. However, he refrained from talking about Richa Chadha and the legal notice against Payal Ghosh. He just stated that he will have a discussion with the actress about the same. For the unversed, Ghosh had named three women while talking about Anurag Kashyap. This did not go well with Chadha who reportedly sent a legal notice to her.

