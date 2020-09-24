Payal Ghosh's lawyer wants to see filmmaker Anurag Kashyap behind bars: Report

The lawyer Nitin Satpute also states that they are not looking forward to any response from the filmmaker but he and his client want him behind bars for the offenses. The lawyer further goes on to add that the charges leveled against the filmmaker Anurag Kashyap are non-bailable.

As per a news report by IANS, Payal Ghosh's lawyer Advocate Nitin Satpute stated that he wants to see the director cum producer Anurag Kashyap behind bars for his sexual misconduct with Payal Ghosh. The news report by IANS further states that actress Payal Ghosh had filed a FIR at the Versova police station. Before that as well, an attempt was made by the actress who has accused the Gangs of Wasseypur director of sexual misconduct.

The news reports stated that during her previous attempt to file a FIR, a female police officer was not present. Now, as per the latest news report, Payal Ghosh's lawyer, Advocate Nitin Satpute has stated that, "A FIR has been filed against the filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on the offenses of rape, wrongful restrain, wrongful confinement and outraging the modesty of woman, under sections 376(1), 354, 341, 342 of IPC." When Payal Ghosh's lawyer was quizzed about his further course of action, the lawyer responded saying that he was heading to the police station and so far they have not received any reply from the director cum producer.

The lawyer Nitin Satpute also states that they are not looking forward to any response from the filmmaker but he and his client want him behind bars for the offenses. The lawyer further goes on to add that the charges leveled against the filmmaker Anurag Kashyap are non-bailable. Payal Ghosh's lawyer Advocate Nitin Satpute also says they will be filing a case against the director under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) for child sexual abuse by the director.

