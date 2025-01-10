Payal Kapadia gushes over winning NYFCC Awards, recalls Jodie Foster watching All We Imagine As Light twice; ‘I was a bit terrified...’

Payal Kapadia has been in the news constantly since her acclaimed film All We Imagine As Light gained immense international recognition. After losing out in the 82nd Golden Globes Awards, the ace filmmaker won the prestigious award for Best International Film at the New York Film Critics Circle.

Days after the announcement, the NYFCC took to their official social media handle, X, and shared a video from the special award ceremony, in which Payal Kapadia received the Best International Award for her feature directorial debut, All We Imagine As Light. The elated director also gushed over the recognition and remembered coming to the US in September 2024 when she didn’t know what to expect.

“I was a bit terrified at what the film industry here would be. And then I landed up at the Telluride Film Festival, as the first place I went to in this country (laughs). I have to say it was very nice! I've met so many incredible people here in the US, and felt the generosity of spirit from the film community, all of you. Thank you so much for that, and especially overwhelming support from the critics,” she said in her acceptance speech.

She further recalled meeting Academy Award-winning actor Jodie Foster at the Golden Globes. She stated that she had never dreamt in a million years that Foster would watch their film— twice.

For the special occasion, Payal stunned in a black striped suit over a black turtleneck t-shirt, with her hair tied behind her back

For the unversed, Payal Kapadia’s AWIAL was nominated at the Golden Globes in two categories – Best International Film (lost to France's Emilia Perez) and Best Director. In addition to this, the film also won big at the Cannes Grand Prix in 2024.

Notably, The Directors Guild of America (DGA) has also nominated Payal for the upcoming 2025 awards in the first-time director category.

