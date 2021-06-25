Payal Rohatgi arrested in Ahmedabad for allegedly threatening her society chairperson

Payal Rohatgi, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss season 2, has been accused of allegedly threatening the chairperson of her society in a WhatsApp group.

Payal Rohatgi and controversies always go hand in hand. The actress, who is known for not mincing her words, has once again hit the headlines after she was reportedly arrested by the Satellite Police in Ahmedabad. According to media reports, the actress has been accused of allegedly hurling abuses and threatening the chairperson of her society. The media reports suggested that the complaint was filed by Dr Parag Shah, a resident of the society as he claimed that the Bigg Boss season 2 contestant had hurled abuses at the chairperson in a WhatsApp group.

The complainant also alleged that Payal had also threatened to break anyone’s leg who would argue with her and even got into a verbal spat regarding the playing area in the society. As per the complainant, Payal had also threatened the society members of filing false cases against them. Dr Shah also claimed that the actress had not only fought with the society members in the past, but she had also threatened to kill the society chairperson. It is reported that while Payal has been arrested by the cops, the post procedures including her medical test and COVID 19 test have begun.

Earlier, Payal had shared a post on social media and stated she is being trapped to fulfil an agenda. She wrote, "I know I am being used to fulfil an agenda by certain people who themselves don’t want to do the dirty work, but I am going with the flow even though I know I am being trapped as God has a plan for me which none of these powerful people can even touch. Om Namah Shivay #payalrohatgi."

Also Read: Actress Payal Rohatgi detained by Rajasthan police; Here's why

Credits :DNA

Share your comment ×