Payal Rohatgi calls out Sushant Singh Rajput's psychiatrist claiming he diagnoses people with bipolar disorder

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has given rise to numerous debates and controversies. Payal Rohatgi has recently called out some people holding them responsible for the late actor's death.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic death has left everyone shocked but at the same time, numerous debates and controversies have emerged in the past few days regarding the same. Most of these are related to the reasons behind the actor’s decision to end his life. In the midst of all this, certain sections of people have also claimed that the MS Dhoni star has been murdered. Among them is actress Payal Rohatgi who has recently talked about the same in a detailed manner.

She has shared a video on social media in which she makes some serious allegations against some people stating that they are responsible for Sushant’s death. Payal initially calls out the actor’s psychiatrist who she claims has the habit of diagnosing all his patients with bipolar disorder. Payal adds that she had also consulted him a long time before only to know that his medicines make people more depressed. The actress has now called for further probe regarding the matter.

Payal also takes a dig at Mahesh Bhatt stating that his relationship with Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty is abnormal. She then draws a connection between the late actor’s psychiatrist, Mahesh Bhatt, and filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee stating that the three of them know each other well. Payal also adds certain facts related to Sushant through which she tries to prove that the actor was, in fact, murdered. Payal then calls out for calling herself ‘privileged’ and for her earlier comments on Sushant Singh Rajput. She also takes a dig at another Bollywood star stating that he would not have to pretend to be good if he is genuinely a good person.

(ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's psychiatrist slams reports of breaching confidentiality in detailed post)

Credits :Youtube

Share your comment ×