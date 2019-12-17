Payal Rohatgi sent to the Bundi central jail for her post on the Nehru and Gandhi family; Read Details

Bundi court on Monday has sent Payal Rohatgi to the Bundi central jail until December 24 after rejecting her bail application.

Payal Rohatgi was booked by the Bundi police in Rajasthan under the IT Act on October 10 for the objectionable content against Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and other members of the Gandhi family. And now we got to know that Bundi court on Monday has sent Payal Rohatgi to the Bundi central jail until December 24 after rejecting her bail application. The court has remanded the actress in judicial custody for nine days. Payal was arrested on Sunday night in Bundi.

She was picked up by the Rajasthan police on Sunday morning from her residence in Ahmadabad. The Bundi court said the right to freedom of speech under the Indian Constitution is not unlimited while rejecting the bail application of the actor. For the uninitiated, Payal Rohatgi had posted objectionable content on social media sites like her Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts on September 6 and September 21 this year against the Nehru-Gandhi family. Charmesh Sharma, general secretary of the Rajasthan Youth Congress, had filed a police complaint against Rohatgi at the Sadar police station in Bundi on October 2.

I am arrested by @PoliceRajasthan for making a video on #MotilalNehru which I made from taking information from @google Freedom of Speech is a joke @PMOIndia @HMOIndia — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team- Bhagwan Ram Bhakts (@Payal_Rohatgi) December 15, 2019

After being arrested, the actresses lawyer Bhupendra Rai Saxena said that Payal Rohtagi had not committed any serious offence but had been booked under penal provisions for serious offences. Wrestler-turned-actor Sangram Singh and ex-contestant of the reality show Bigg Boss and Payal's fiancé, was also present in the court on Monday. He told the media that the actor’s arrest was politically motivated.

