Payal Rohatgi's lawyer REVEALS her Anti-Nehru video dates back to 2019: Report

Actor Payal Rohatgi is treading troubled waters as an FIR has been registered against her for an alleged defamatory video about Jawaharlal Nehru. Now, as per a new development, Payal’s lawyer claims that the video was shared on her social media platform back in 2019. Moreover, at the time, she was also detained in Rajasthan for the same.

On Wednesday, August 31, Pune City’s Congress Committee lodged an FIR at the Shivaji Nagar Police station for her alleged anti-Nehru video. Now, as per IANS in a video statement Rohatgi’s lawyer said that the aforementioned video dates back to 2019 for which the actress had already been detained in Rajasthan. Further Payal’s representative also added that they haven’t received any information or notice regarding the new FIR. He said, "Since the morning there is news in the media about my client Payal Rohatgi. We have not got any information or notice related to the FIR."

Payal Rohatgi’s legal representative also added that their client’s Twitter and Facebook account have been inactive for over a year now. They added, "From that last video till now, she hasn't made any controversial video, nor posted any video." Reportedly, the FIR has been filed by Pune District Congress general secretary Sangeeta Tiwari.

On Wednesday, ANI, took to Twitter to share, “A case has been registered against actress Payal Rohatgi (in file pic) in Pune for allegedly using objectionable words against Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi & Rajiv Gandhi in a video shared on social media, under sections 153 (a), 500, 505(2) and 34 of IPC.” It appears that the alleged video has defamatory content against India’s famous personalities.

