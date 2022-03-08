Peek-a-boo: Jacqueline Fernandez smiles beautifully as she gets papped in the city

Jacqueline Fernandez is one of Bollywood's hottest actresses. With her exquisite fashion sense and stunning visuals, she always manages to make her fans’ hearts skip a beat. The actress has been making headlines with her recent feature in a music video with 365 Days fame Michele Morrone. ’Mud Mud Ke' is the name of the song. The song quickly became viral on social media as fans loved Jacqueline’s part in it. Just a while ago, the ‘Bhoot Police’ actress was spotted at Dubbing Studios and she absolutely won us with her heart-stopping smile.

In the pics, Jacqueline Fernandez looked quite bewitching. The actress could be seen getting into her car as she stepped out of the studio in Juhu. Before getting inside the car, she was sure to flash her gorgeous smile as she posed for shutterbugs. We could only get a little glimpse of her outfit but it was enough to know that the actress looked quite stylish. She sported a neon green turtleneck and her hair was pulled in a clean, high ponytail.



Meanwhile, on the professional front, Jacqueline will be next seen in the much-anticipated Bachchhan Paandey. The movie is set to hit the theatres on March 18. Apart from Jacqueline, the movie will feature Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi in the lead. To note, Bachchhan Paandey, directed by Farhad Samji, is Kriti Sanon's second project with Akshay Kumar after the 2019 film Housefull 4, which was also Farhad Samji directorial.

