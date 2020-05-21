Peeyush Pandey OPENS UP on his alleged relationship with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya; Calls it baseless

Peeyush Pandey rubbishes alleged relationship with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui and calls the link-up rumors as ridiculous and baseless.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been making the headlines for quite some time for his personal life. The actor's wife Aaliya Siddiqui sent shockwaves among the actor's fans as she filed for divorce earlier this month. Aaliya alleged that she has been mentally and physically tortured by Nawazuddin's family in the past. Aaliya has been awaiting the actor's response to her legal notice seeking maintenance and divorce which she sent on 7 May to Nawazuddin via email and WhatsApp. Reports of Aaliya's alleged relationship with her and Nawaz's common friend, Peeyush Pandey had also surfaced online.

Rubbishing all the allegations, Peeyush Pandey said to BT that he was given to find out about their divorce announcement in the course of the media. He is the scapegoat right here. He added that this link-up rumours are utterly baseless and ridiculous and questioned about dragging him into all this. Peeyush said that he does not have anything to do with this. He said, "The other people around you recognize about their feud and what’s going on between them (estranged dating). I need to avoid it."

Peeyush further revealed that he will be consulting a lawyer on what must be carried out so as to safeguard his pursuits. Talking about Aaliya's WhatsApp display image with Peeyush, he said that the picture was taken at a party which had around 20 people. Everyone clicks pictures. If there are three people in the picture and if one crops it and uses just two people, one can claim whatever one wants to.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin hasn’t reacted to the reports or yet responded to Aaliya’s divorce notice. The actor is currently in Budhana tending to his ailing mother. For the uninitiated, the couple got married 10 years ago and have two kids. Rumours of a rift between the two came back in 2017. Recently, in a chat with Bombay Times Aaliya mentioned that she has reverted back to her original name, Anjana Kishor Pandey and that she doesn’t want Nawaz’s identity to define her. She even has mentioned that there is no chance of reconciliation.

Credits :Times Of India

