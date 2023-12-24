‘Pehli baar dhanka rumour aya’; Taapsee Pannu is elated that rumors of her doing Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki became true

Shah Rukh Khan-led Dunki is successfully running in theatres worldwide. With him, actress Taapsee Pannu is also playing a key role in the film. In an interview, the actress recalled the first call she got from director Rajkumar Hirani.

Taapsee Pannu is elated that rumors of her doing Dunki came true

Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani sat together to answer some fun questions. During that chat with NDTV, the actress was requested to share her reaction when she got the call informing her that she was part of the comedy film.

Responding to it, the actress giggled as she recalled the time. She said that it was even funny for her because before she got the call from the director of the movie, there were media reports and rumors that she was to play a key role in the movie. The Thappad actress shared that the first phone call she got for the movie was from Rajkumar Hirani.

She said in Hindi, “Actually thoda funny hai mere liye bhi kyunki Dunki ka call jo pehla aya tha wo Raju Sir ka hi aya tha but usey pehle kaafi jagah aa chuka tha I am being considered for this film and I am doing this film and just like any other rumour, maine kaha ye toh possible hi nahi hai. Pehli baar dhanka rumour aya mere baare mein. Chalo main yahi sun ke khush hojati hun. (Before Sir called me, there were rumours that I am being considered for the film and just like the other rumour, I thought, this isn't possible. So, I was just happy that that for the first time there is a good rumour about me).”

Recalling their conversation, the Mission Mangal actress said, “Unhone pehle yahi kaha ke chalo media ne bata hi diya hai to maine socha main bhi phone karke bol hi dun (He called me and said that the media has already informed you so I thought I might as well also let you know).” At that time, Taapsee was shooting for a South film. The filmmaker told her to give her a call when she returns to Mumbai so that he can narrate the story of Dunki. “Wo eklauta aisa ek rumour that jo achha tha aur sach hua (This was the only rumour that was good and turned out to be true),” the actress concluded.

