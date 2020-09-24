Pensive Kangana Ranaut digs out PIC from vanity album as she talks about longing ‘for world beyond this world’

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga and next, she will be seen in Dhaakad

In the Bollywood drug nexus linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, yesterday, , , Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh were served summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau after their names surfaced in alleged drug chats. Now ever since SSR’s demise, has been vocally suggesting that there exists a drug mafia in Bollywood and that 99 per cent of the stars consume drugs. Soon after, Deepika and others were served summons by the NCB, this Queen actress took to Twitter to take a sly dig at the ‘Bullywood mafia’ as she wrote, “Finally for the first time Bullywood mafia wishing that Sushant wasn’t killed and Kangana wasn’t pushed against the wall, for the first time they are regretting their cruelty, sadism and silence. For the first time they are wishing they could turn back time and bring us back.”

Now today, Kangana started the day on a pensive note as she dug out a photo from her album which has the actress sit in her vanity while doing her make-up and alongside the photo, her caption read, “I long for a world beyond this world, a perspective other than mine, a love which demands me to shed my own identity yet I end up finding so much more. I long for the sound of lights, camera, action. A world beyond this world..”

Also, when Deepika’s name surfaced in the Bollywood drug nexus, Kangana had tweeted, “Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse. So called high society rich star children who claim to be classy and have a good upbringing ask their manager ,” MAAL HAI KYA?”

I long for a world beyond this world, a perspective other than mine, a love which demands me to shed my own identity yet I end up finding so much more. I long for the sound of lights, camera, action. A world beyond this world pic.twitter.com/cdRbdI7dcF — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 24, 2020

