'People blasted CBFC': Anurag Kashyap reacts to Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2 certification row

Anurag Kashyap is a maverick filmmaker who is often called the poster boy of Indie cinema. In his long career, he has championed several causes within the industry and often supports newcomers. In the past, the Gangs of Wasseypur director has also been at loggerheads with the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Anurag Kashyap talks about OMG 2's certification row

In an interview with News18, Kashyap talked about the censorship issue surrounding Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2. He said, "This is something one has to deal with. Censor ko lataad padi na uss picture ke liye (the CBFC faced backlash for that movie). People blasted them. The true intention of a film will reach the audience one way or the other. You cannot stop people from feeling offended. Faltu log faltu cheezein pe kahan bhi offend hote hai (Useless people get offended by anything and everything). They need to work on their system. They are so weak and thin-skinned that they get offended by anything.”

For the uninitiated, the censor board was extra cautious while giving certification to OMG 2. This was mainly due to the massive backlash they received for passing Adipurush without cuts. After some delay, OMG 2 was given an Adult certificate along with several modifications and changes in the film. As the film dealt with the subject of sex education, several words and scenes were either removed or altered. OMG 2 ended up becoming a major critical and commercial success.

Anurag Kashyap's work front

Anurag will be seen playing an important role in the crime thriller Haddi. The movie is directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma and produced by Zee Studios and Anandita Studios. It stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a transgender person who joins a gang of criminals to seek revenge. Haddi will premiere on Zee5 on September 7. Meanwhile, Kashyap is also ready with his directorial venture Kennedy. The movie stars Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone. It had its world premiere at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

