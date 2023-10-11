‘People have a certain…’ Thank You For Coming’s star Shehnaaz Gill opines on breaking desi 'image'

Shehnaaz Gill’s extravaganza acting in her latest venture Thank You For Coming, which also stars actress Bhumi Pednekar, has brought her a heap of appreciation. Apart from spectacular acting skills, Gill is also known for her bubbly and outspoken nature. Recently, she highlighted the issue of social media trolling and also discussed how people are in a state of “shock” after seeing her ditch the desi avatar in the film and during the promotions of her latest venture.

I can do things beyond looking just desi: Shehnaaz Gill

During a recent interview with News18, the actress opened up on breaking her own stereotypical image of a “desi” girl and how people are in a state of shock seeing her in a brand new avatar. “People have a certain image of me wearing a certain kind of clothes. Since that has been broken, they’re in shock. They’ll take time to get used to this version of me. Acceptance takes time. It might take some time for them to understand that I can do things beyond looking just desi,” the actress noted.

Shehnaaz Gill reacts to social media trolling

Highlighting the issue, Shehnaaz noted how it’s important for her to be aware of everyone’s opinions and hence, she reads all the social media comments. Mentioning how rather than affecting her, it actually teaches her things, Gill added that it helps her “come up with ideas on how to further trigger their negativity”. “I love doing the opposite of what people say. I love taking risks. If there’s no risk, there’s no fun. I need my life to be interesting and shrouded in mystery. Every time I see someone saying they don’t like something about me, I want to do exactly that,” said Shehnaaz.

She also addressed the mockery that has been pouring in for her style statements in Thank You For Coming and mentioned how people shouldn’t feel ashamed about wearing short clothes if they carry themselves elegantly. “People have a perception that a woman wearing a suit has a good character. But clothes shouldn’t be a parameter to assess or judge our character,” mentioned Shehnaaz Gill.

