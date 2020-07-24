People opposing Kangana Ranaut are jealous of her success and bravery says Shatrughan Sinha
After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the issue of nepotism has again been spoken about in the film industry. Actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been vocal about the issue since the beginning, once again targeted the Bollywood mafia and revealed how these people ruin both career and lives of outsiders by ganging up against them.
After her recent interview where she openly spoke about this, the entire industry turned against the actress. Famous politician and actor Shatrughan Sinha has now given his opinions on the entire industry vs Kangana situation. He said that he has always supported Kangana and will continue to do so.
He feels most of the people speak against her because they are jealous of her, "Most of the people I see, they speak against Kangana because from the inside they are very jealous of Kangana that without our mercy, without our will, without joining our groups or without any blessings from us, this girl has gone too far and achieved so much without any push of ours. They are irritated and jealous of her success and bravery," he ends
Anonymous 22 minutes ago
Jealous person Tapsee pannu.. Kangana even beats when it comes to her interview views online hahaha
Anonymous 23 minutes ago
Sinha is here to do the damage control for Sonakshi. Otherwise ppl wud boycott Bhuj
Anonymous 50 minutes ago
5 hits in 20 yrs!!. What success? If being rude,abnoxious,sleeping with married men at 17,abusing ppl,chasing married men,sending nude pix to men is success,blatantly stirring up communal antagonism..yes she is the most successful actress in recent times.
Anonymous 50 minutes ago
There you go jealous soul the article is meant for people like you. Tell me one actor which does not have flops :)
Anonymous 58 minutes ago
Agree kangana's talent and success have riled up many
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Tapsee came into bollywood only to play foot soldier for men disgruntled with kangana's success. Very well said shatrughan sinha.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Very true - they are misogynistic too. Well said mr sinha!
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Shatruji is a rockstar. He is spot on!