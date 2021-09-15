People on set were shocked: Meezaan Jaffrey on being an assistant in Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi

Meezaan Jaffrey made his Hindi film debut in 2019 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s production in a film titled ‘Malaal’. Meezaan in a recent chat with Filmfare spoke about working as an assistant director in led Gangubai Kathiawadi. He said, “A lot of people on set were shocked that you know, because you really don’t see actors once they’ve started working, coming back on set, assisting for a day or two, holding the clap, running around pulling the junior artists together. You know junior artists on Sanjay sir’s set are 300 on an average.”

Meezaan further added by saying, “All of them coming and telling me ‘how are you doing this’, and I don’t know why we think of these things as degrading, like ‘oh, someone’s back to assist’ and things like that, but I think these kinds of things help in the future and help you evolve, they help you grow and they help you learn so much.” He further added, “ I was running on set, and tying junior artists’ shoelaces, making them wear chappals and running, doing whatever work that has to be done being on set. I love the process of filmmaking, so all these things don’t matter to me”.

Meezaan previously spoke to News18 about seeing and Alia Bhatt as an assistant on Gangubai Kathiawadi set. He said, “Whenever Ajay sir or Alia met me they were extremely sweet. I didn’t have any extra conversations because they were into their character and it was necessary to give them their space. I was just standing and observing how they were preparing for a scene, rehearsing the lines. I also saw the kinds of suggestions that both of them were giving to Sanjay sir.”

