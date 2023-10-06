'People will feel I'm trying to...': OMG 2's Pankaj Tripathi on why he doesn't narrates his sad stories
Pankaj Tripathi revealed the reason behind why he doesn't narrates his sad stories. Read on to get some more details on the same.
Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who appeared in the movie Fukrey 3, has shared insights into his middle-class values and why he doesn't often discuss his experiences of overcoming challenges. He also spoke about his daughter, Aashi Tripathi, emphasizing that she didn't have a privileged upbringing.
Pankaj Tripathi opens up on his upbringing in a village
During a recent interview with Loksatta, Pankaj Tripathi opened up on his upbringing in a village. He said, “My upbringing was in a village for 23 years. We were lower-middle class. I was just thinking yesterday, whenever I go to a hotel and order food, I tell them to send it in small portions because if it gets wasted I won’t like it. But they always give a lot and I have to do overeating and I thought, ‘Why am I doing this?’”
He further added, “At this point in my life, I know I am not middle class. But my middle class values are still there and I get worried whenever a spoon of rice gets wasted.”
