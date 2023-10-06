'People will feel I'm trying to...': OMG 2's Pankaj Tripathi on why he doesn't narrates his sad stories

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who appeared in the movie Fukrey 3, has shared insights into his middle-class values and why he doesn't often discuss his experiences of overcoming challenges. He also spoke about his daughter, Aashi Tripathi, emphasizing that she didn't have a privileged upbringing.

Pankaj Tripathi opens up on his upbringing in a village

During a recent interview with Loksatta, Pankaj Tripathi opened up on his upbringing in a village. He said, “My upbringing was in a village for 23 years. We were lower-middle class. I was just thinking yesterday, whenever I go to a hotel and order food, I tell them to send it in small portions because if it gets wasted I won’t like it. But they always give a lot and I have to do overeating and I thought, ‘Why am I doing this?’”

He further added, “At this point in my life, I know I am not middle class. But my middle class values are still there and I get worried whenever a spoon of rice gets wasted.”