'People will think twice before messing...': Shah Rukh Khan REACTS to truck painted with Jawan poster

Shah Rukh Khan has been on a reply spree on his X (formerly Twitter) for a few weeks to thank everyone congratulating him and his blockbuster movie Jawan. The actor showed gratitude to his industry friends and ardent fans and followers for showing him and his movie love. Now, a while ago, King Khan gave an epic reaction to a fan video showcasing a truck painted with the Jawan poster.

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to truck painted with Jawan poster

On September 26, Shah Rukh Khan took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) and gave a reaction to a fan video showcasing a truck painted with the poster of his recently released Jawan. The fan who shared the video wrote in Hindi which translates, "There is a tomorrow behind us, One tomorrow after us.. Today live today, with us today #Jawan #iamsrk."

The video shows some people painting a truck with Jawan's poster. Reacting to the video, King Khan wrote, "This looks nice…. People will think twice before messing with this truck now. Ha ha."

Have a look:

Jawan directed by Atlee received a lot of praise since its release. The film was released on September 7. Deepika Padukone made a special appearance in the film.

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming project

SRK will be next seen in Dunki. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the SRK and Rajkumar Hirani film Dunki will hit the big screen in the international markets a day before its already announced day of December 22.

“Dunki is expected to be a global phenomenon and all the stakeholders are keen to position it as a global offering from Indian Cinema. While Jawan’s campaign focused on the Southern market, with Dunki, Red Chillies will be going global with their appeal and messaging. Big plans are in place and the plans are locked to bring the film in the international markets on December 21, reaping the benefit of the extended holiday period,” revealed a source close to the development

The source further added, “Dunki team is going ahead with a full-day release on December 21 and not just late-night premiere shows. The idea is to maximize on word of mouth and get the audience excited for the conventional weekend from Friday to Sunday. SRK is the biggest Indian name in the international belts and with the support of global holidays, Dunki will do unimaginable numbers in the four-day weekend period before getting into Christmas holiday."

