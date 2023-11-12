‘Perfect family picture’: Inside Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Diwali celebration with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh

The entire nation is celebrating the festival of lights, Diwali with much enthusiasm and joy. From exchanging greetings and gifts to meeting friends and family, the day truly fills everyone's life with positivity and vibrancy. Today, on the occasion, Bollywood celebrities also took to their social media handles to express their heart-warming wishes to their social media families and one of them is Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares family pictures to wish on Diwali

A while ago, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media account and shared a bunch of pictures showcasing her beautiful family featuring her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

In the pictures, the couple can be seen donning traditional outfits. The actress wore a pink kurta set and Saif went for an all-white outfit. Their sons also wore traditional wear pairing with dhotis.

Sharing the pictures, Bebo wrote, "Year after year and still trying to get the perfect family picture …But nonetheless… Happy Diwali lovely people..from our heart to yours …" Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's work front

Kareena Kapoor was recently seen in Netflix’s Jaane Jaan alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Her recent project, The Buckingham Murders, premiered at the BFI London Film Festival last month. She is set to appear in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. The film will be released on August 15, 2024.

Saif Ali Khan recently appeared in Om Raut’s Adipurush, where he portrayed the character of Ravana alongside Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Devdutta Nage. He is set to play an antagonist in the highly anticipated Telugu film Devara, featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Jr. NTR in lead roles.

