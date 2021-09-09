'Perfect track for Ganesh Chaturthi': Twitter loves Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Aayush's Antim song Vighnaharta

Just one day to go for Ganesh Chaturthi and , and Aayush Sharma have dropped the biggest surprise for fans with their song Vighnaharta from Antim: The Final Truth. The first song from Salman and Aayush's upcoming film also features Varun and well, as soon as it was released, netizens began showering it with love. Some Twitter users celebrated how Varun and Salman were back in one frame together, while others enjoyed the power-packed number ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The song features Salman as a Sikh cop who joins Varun for Ganpati aarti while he is in search of the gangster played by Aayush Sharma. The video also showcases Salman and Aayush's face-off fight and their shirtless avatars. As soon as Salman, Varun and Aayush shared the song on social media, netizens began dropping love for it in the comments. 'Varun Dhawan' began to trend on social media as many loved his energy and performance in the song. Crooned by Ajay Gogavale, the music of Antim's song Vighnaharta has been composed by Hitesh Modal and the lyrics are by Vaibhav Joshi.

A Twitter user wrote, "Perfect Song For The Occasion Of Ganesh Chaturthi. Varun Dhawan in devotion. Aayush Sharma intense.. Salman Khan steals the show with his presence. Hitesh Modhak congrats. No one can do justice to this song better than @AjayAtulOnline Hitesh Modhak kudos loved it #Vighnaharta." Another wrote, "Perfect Song Music was chartbuster Background was lit Salman Khan looked so perfect & handsome Varun Dhawan was the highlight of the song Aayush Sharma acted well."

Meanwhile, Antil: The Final Truth is the story of a gangster played by Aayush Sharma. Salman plays the cop who is chasing after Aayush's character. The film is helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar and has been shot amid the pandemic. The release date of the film is yet to be announced. However, with the first song out, fans are hoping that the film will be out soon too.

