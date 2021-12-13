Periods, so what? Watch Sara Ali Khan drop major fitspiration with this Monday workout

Sara Ali Khan says she has chosen to be ‘gym devoted’ and we believe her. The actress dropped some major fitness inspiration this evening as she sweat it out like a pro even when she got her period today. A few hours back, Sara took to her social media space and shared quite a long video with her ‘darshaks’, giving them an insight into what her workout session looks like. Sharing this video, Sara captioned it in her signature style – a poem.

Sara started the video by saying, “Hello, everyone. So, today, I woke up and I wasn’t gonna come to the gym because I was feeling tired, lazy, not very motivated, also bloated, because I just got my period. But then, I decided that I should push myself, go to the gym, and do workouts, that I can feel better about myself – mentally, physically, hormonally, and in every way. I am proud.” The video then proceeds to showcase Sara acing several exercises, including HIIT, burpees, pilates, among others. Towards the end, Sara says ‘1 hour is nothing!’ after she realizes that she has been working out for sixty minutes.

Sharing this video, Sara captioned it with a cute poem that read, “Puffy and Bloated or Gym Devoted? Clearly for the former Sara voted Cycled, jumped fully exploded, So wanted to share, so her effort could be noted Thank you Darshaks”.

At the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be soon seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film will be releasing on a streaming platform on December 24th.

