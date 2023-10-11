Permanent Roommates Season 3: Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh return in romcom; series to premiere on THIS date

Here's exciting news for fans of the romantic comedy web series Permanent Roommates! The highly anticipated third season, featuring the delightful pair of Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh, is set for release. The show follows the journey of a young couple, Mikesh and Tanya. Having captured hearts with its first two installments, the series is finally gearing up to continue the love story that has left audiences eagerly waiting for more.

Permanent Roommates Season 3 starring Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh gets a release date

On Wednesday, October 11, the release date for Season 3 of the beloved romantic series Permanent Roommates was unveiled. The internet's favorite couple, skillfully portrayed by Nidhi Singh and Sumeet Vyas, is set to grace screens again. The series is scheduled to start streaming digitally from October 18. Sumeet took to Instagram to share the exciting announcement, posting a still from the show with the caption, “Teesri baar Jodi no. 1 ko support karne ka time agaya hai Mikesh & Tanya Address naya, roommate vahi #permanentroommates Season 3 coming out soon on @primevideoin! #PermanentRoommatesOnPrime, new season, Oct 18.” Have a look:

Director Shreyansh Pandey spills details about Permanent Roommates

Shreyansh Pandey, the head of TVF Originals and director of Permanent Roommates, expressed his excitement about the upcoming season, saying, “We are thrilled to announce the latest season of Permanent Roommates. As creators, this series has always held a special place in our hearts. Being our passion project, it heralded a web revolution of sorts back in 2014. We couldn't be happier to share this next chapter with you after the incredible love and support we have received for Mikesh and Tanya. As we introduce this series to our viewers we are not only bringing back the series but also rekindling the special connection we have with them. The exclusive launch of the latest season on Prime Video is a proud moment to celebrate as it will reach a wider audience across 240+ countries and territories.”

The much-awaited third season is set to start streaming on Prime Video from October 18. As an added treat, the first two seasons of the show will also make their premiere on the service.

