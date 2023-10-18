Permanent Roommates to Yeh Meri Family: 5 slice-of-life Hindi web shows that are hard to miss

Since the advent of streaming services in India, there has been a plethora of beautiful web series in Hindi. However, one can get confused navigating through so much content. So if you are looking for some slice-of-life stories, here is a curated list of five such shows including Permanent Roommates and Yeh Meri Family.

1. Permanent Roommates

Permanent Roommates is one of the most loved slice-of-life romantic web shows on the internet. It follows the misadventures of two love birds who after being in a long-distance relationship, face the prospect of a marriage. The series is headlined by Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh and has spawned three seasons that are well-received.

2. Yeh Meri Family

Set in the late 1990s, this show revolves around the Gupta family and its 12-year-old habitat Harshal Gupta. Throughout the show, we get a glimpse into his life which is filled with humor, emotion, and nostalgia. The simplicity of this story is the USP of the Yeh Meri Family as well as its simplicity.

3. Mismatched

Based on Sandhya Menon's 2017 book When Dimple Met Rishi, Mismatched stars Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf and Rannvijay Singha. Both its first two seasons were well received, particularly the chemistry between Saraf and Koli.

4. Little Things

Created by Dhruv Sehgal, Little Things stars Sehgal and Mithila Palkar, the series follows a couple who are in a live-in relationship in Mumbai. The series has been well-received for its realistic and tender portrayal of relationships.

5. Gullak

Gullak is yet another TVF show that gets all the details of life's mundaneness right. It follows the story of the Mishra family as they navigate through life. The show is filled with great performances and relatable characters. It stars Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Harsh Mayar, and Sunita Rajvar among others.

So just grab a popcorn, sit tight and enjoy these shows if you are looking to take a deep dive into someone's life story.

