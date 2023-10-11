‘Personal life was in Aashiqui…’ Mahesh Bhatt reveals film depicted his love story with Lorraine Bright

Even after over three decades of its release, fans still find Aashiqui to be their comfort film. Starring Rahul Roy, it did not take much time for the film to sweep over the hearts of the audience. Recently, Mahesh Bhatt opened up on how the film commenced with Gulshan Kumar. He also noted how the film portrayed his relationship with his first wife Lorraine Bright and how the scenes from the movie depicted his love story with Bright.

Mahesh Bhatt reveals Aashiqui’s plot revolved around his love story with Lorraine Bright

During a recent interview with Bombay Times, Mahesh acknowledged being an autobiographical filmmaker and also disclosed that the romance in Aashiqui film, depicted the real life love story of Mahesh Bhatt and Lorraine Bright. “The romance you see in Aashiqui between Rahul Roy and Anu Agarwal is based on my first love with Lorraine Bright. I was 16 and she was 14 and studying in Bombay Scottish. The classroom scenes, her being thrown out and becoming my responsibility…my personal life was in Aashiqui. That film had the truth of my life and the musical vision of Gulshan,” Bhatt stated.

Mahesh Bhatt mentions how Aashiqui began with Gulshan Kumar

Sharing some interesting details about Aashiqui and how it began, Mahesh Bhatt stated that the movie commenced with Gulshan Kumar. Bhatt recounted, “I remember that I was shooting at Horizon Hotel in Juhu, and a man who was standing at the corner of my set introduced himself as a music baron, who had just moved to Mumbai from Delhi. He said, ‘Main Shivji ka bhakti hun (I am a devotee of Lord Shiva). Unhone mujhe sapna me kaha ki main aapke paas aaun (He told me in my dream to approach you).”

Further reminiscing the conversation, Bhatt revealed how the man, who was actually Gulshan Kumar, revealed that he had a music bank and how Anuradha Paudwal was associated with the company. Mahesh Bhatt mentioned how Kumar further discussed music with him, stating that he can choose it for himself or get one curated. The filmmaker also revealed how Gulshan Kumar promised him that the music would reach every nook and corner of the country.

“The simplicity and innocence with which he spoke was the beginning of Aashiqui. I distinctly remember I was shooting Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin in Madhumalai forest with Aamir Khan and Pooja (Bhatt). In that forest, I heard one of the songs from Aashiqui playing. I turned to Pooja and said, ‘That man promised me that he will take the music across India,” recalled Mahesh.

Meanwhile, speaking of Aashiqui, the Mahesh Bhatt directorial was released in 1990 and featured Rahul Roy, Anu Aggarwal and Deepak Tijori in pivotal roles.

