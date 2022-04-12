Pet Day 2022: Arjun Kapoor shares a goofy VIDEO with sis Anshula & pup Maximus; Check it out

Monday was pet day 2022! Puppers can be the light of your life and be all the love and attention you need. They can be your best fur friends, who will be there for you through thick and thin even if they don’t understand what you go through. A beautiful pet and parent relationship in the Bollywood circle is that of Arjun Kapoor and his furry boy Maximus. Arjun often posts goofy pictures and videos with him and it is clear he loves the pup more than his own life! Today, he posted an adorable video with Maximus and his sister Anshula: The two apples of his eye!

In the video, we could see Arjun, Anshula and Maximus sitting on a sofa as Maximus received cuddles from his owners. While Anshula and Arjun looked smart in red, our attention was fixed on the goodie boy Maximus who is just too handsome. Along with the video, “He clearly loves you more than he loves me. @anshulakapoor #petday." Aww, is some jealous? The post went viral almost instantaneously.

Take a look at Arjun's post HERE

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Arjun Kapoor, who was last seen in Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez, is now gearing up for the release of Ek Villain Returns. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the romantic action thriller will also feature John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in key roles and is slated to release on July 8 this year. It seems like Arjun is all set to have a busy year and we can’t wait for his amazing performances.

Also Read: Siblings Day 2022: Arjun Kapoor shares an adorable throwback PIC with sister Anshula: Always got each other