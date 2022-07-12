'Pet lover' Tara Sutaria recuses a puppy and names him Patch; Check their adorable PHOTO

Tara Sutaria has been a known face in the entertainment industry since her childhood days when she used to be a part of successful Disney shows like Oye Jassie and Suite Life Of Karan & Kabir. Following her stint in Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2, the actress garnered a lot of fans. Tara cemented her place as a dependable actress and was seen in Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavan with Sidharth Malhotra, Milan Luthria’s Tadap with Ahan Shetty, and Ahmed Khan’s Heropanti 2 with Tiger Shroff. Tara has a significant social media following and frequently posts peek of her daily life on Instagram. Currently, the Marjaavan actress is focusing on the release of her next film Ek Villain Returns, which is the sequel to the Super-Hit thriller drama Ek Villain, which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh.

Tara shared a video on her Instagram stories with her new pet puppy, whom she named– Patch. She captioned the story, “My favourite li’l guy. Named him Patch!! He’s the runt of the litter and a lover of cuddles and licks.” In the post, the Heropanti 2 actress was seen holding the little puppy close to her as she caressed it. Tara wrapped the pup in towel and one can be absolutely sure that she will take good care of the runt of the litter.

Have a look at the video shared by Tara Sutaria on Instagram stories, HERE:

In a recent interview during the promotions of her last film Heropanti 2, Tara Sutaria talked about her interest to work in Hollywood movies. While the discussions of her stint in Hollywood are at a nascent stage, she is focusing on the promotions of her next film Ek Villain Returns, directed by Mohit Suri and co-starring Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, and John Abraham. She will be extensively promoting her film till its release on 29th July 2022. The trailer and the songs of Ek Villain Returns titled Galliyan Returns and Dil have been getting a lot of love.

Also read: Ek Villain Returns Promotions: Arjun Kapoor & Tara Sutaria are the smartest villains in town; Check PICS