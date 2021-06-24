Pet Therapy: Anushka Sharma got sweet reaction from pet Dude when she sang for it & a throwback clip is proof

Actress Anushka Sharma gets a surprising reaction from her pet, Dude when he hears her singing for him.

Pets are the best thing in the world, usually people choose dogs or cats as their pets but some people also prefer rabbits, parrots, or fish for that reason. A pet’s company is just as good as a human’s. Dogs especially, tend to keep a person happier with their energetic attitude and cute behavior. Dogs are the biggest stress busters. Just like everyone else, even celebrities have pets. ‘Sui Dhaaga’ actress is also compassionate towards dogs and has a pet dog named, Dude.

Dude has featured in Anushka’s social media many times. In one of the videos posted by her, we saw Anuskha playing around with Dude. The actress can be seen singing and playing with him at the same time. In the video, Anushka can be seen singing the song 'Bulleya' from her film 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' for Dude. As Anushka sings, Dude looks away but is intrigued by the actress singing for her, impressed by the performance, Dude kisses Anushka. It is a cute video of Anushka interacting with Dude. Earlier, Anushka had shared a video on her Instagram, the video shows Anushka and Virat playing around with Dude and feeding some stray dogs and puppies.

Take a look at Anushka’s video with Dude-

Anushka married the cricketer Virat Kohli back in 2017 and the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl who they named Vamika. The pair have mutually decided not to expose Vamika to the media and let it be a gradual process. Anushka has not yet disclosed her plans for the films, however, the actress has produced a web series ‘Paatal Lok’ and film ‘Bulbbul’, and will be producing the film ‘Mai’ and ‘Qala’.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×