Pet Therapy: Disha Patani’s pawdorable moments with her pooches and felines will melt your heart

Disha Patani’s videos with her pets, which include two dogs and two cats, will surely make your day and spread some positivity amid the ongoing crisis situations.

Having a pet is always a blessing and there are no second thoughts about it. The furry animals are not just a source of happiness but also serve as a therapist. Yes! You read it right. Be it a cat or a dog, these furry babies bring along a sense of happiness and positivity and have this superpower of taking away all the worries, stress and negativity. Interestingly, our Bollywood industry has witnessed some amazing pet lovers who just find it hard to live without their pooches and felines.

And in today’s section of pet therapy, we will take you inside the pawdorable world of and her pooches and felines. Interestingly, the Ms Dhoni: The Untold Story actress has two dogs (Bella and Goko) and two cats (Jasmine and Keety) and she doesn’t miss a chance to spend some good moments with them. In fact, Disha’s social media account is filled with such adorable moments which are sheer treat to the fans. Interestingly, the actress’ pets also have an Instagram handle and their posts never fail to make hearts melt. So, here we bring you some of pawdorable moments of Disha Patani with her pets that will make your day extra special amid the ongoing trying times:

Cuddles like these are overwhelming

This video features Disha cuddling her brown coloured pooch Bella who was all asleep in her arms. This video indeed made us go aww as who can miss those innocent expressions on Bella’s face.

Bella’s Day Out

It’s not just humans who want a break from the regular routine, our pets love to step out too. Disha had treated her fans with an adorable video of Bella’s day out wherein the latter was seen enjoying some fresh air as he peeped outside the car window.

It’s all about unconditional love

Disha’s Doberman Goku is obsessed with the lady and there are no second thoughts about it. In this adorable video, Goku was seen showing love to the actress and she was indeed liking it.

This kitty surely enjoys being pampered

This video featured the Baaghi 2 actress pampering her cat Jasmine as they sat on a couch. While she was snuggling up to Disha, Jasmine was clearly enjoying her pampering session.

When Goku was a puppy

This throwback video featured Disha holding Goku who seems to be a couple of months old pup. This munchkin undoubtedly looks irresistibly cute as the actress held him in her arms.

