Pet Therapy: Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh get the sweetest reaction from their pooch in between cosy moment

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh get a surprising reaction from their pet Flash. Check out the video.

Having a pet is more than a blessing. Pets not only keep a person happier with their energetic attitude but also help one to increase productivity in day-to-day life. A lot of Bollywood celebrities are parents to dogs. Among them are Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh. The couple tied the knot in February 2012 and for the past nine years, they have been inspiring us with their unconditional love. Genelia and Riteish are parents to two boys-Rahyl and Riaan and one dog- Flash.

The duo often trends for sharing ROFL videos on social media. Genelia yet again shared a fun video with beau Riteish and it also had their doggo in it. She dropped a clip where the duo was having a romantic moment, and it was cutely ruined by their dog Flash. As soon as the couple tried to kiss each other, their pooch stopped them with his kisses. Genelia’s Instagram feed is full of her dog’s videos and photographs. Among the posts, the actress also shared a video of her family playing with Flash. “A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than you love yourself,” she wrote. In the past, the actors have also shared glimpses of Flash’s birthday with their fans.

Click HERE to watch the video.

The celebrity couple is one of the most favourite couples of Bollywood. They never fail to give their fans some rock-solid relationship goals. Earlier this year, the couple trended when their old video from an award show went viral. The video also featured . Genelia also shared an extended version of the same and wrote, "Wanna know what happened back home ?"

Also Read: Pet Therapy: Sidharth Malhotra's pet dog Oscar is a total poser and THIS pawsome throwback pic is proof

Credits :Genelia Deshmukh Instagram

Share your comment ×