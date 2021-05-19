Pet Therapy: Here are Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ most memorable moments with her dogs Diana, Gino and Panda

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares a close bond with her three dogs. We have handpicked the cutest pictures of the star along with her furry friends.

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, there has been a grim situation all around the country. The medical sector is overburdened and the prolonged health crisis has made people anxious during these unprecedented times. As a result, staying positive and having good mental health has become extremely important. Animal-assisted therapy is known for having numerous benefits, and several studies have proved it decreases depression. No doubt that having a pet instantly boosts happiness and also de-stresses people.

Several Bollywood celebrities are known for posting adorable moments with their pets on social media. Actress Jonas in her own words is a ‘proud mother’ to her pets. The star regularly updates her fans with mushy pictures of her pets. Along with her hubby Nick Jonas, the actress has three dogs - German shepherd Gino, Chihuahua Diana, and Husky named Panda. Priyanka is working on multiple projects and whenever she gets time off her busy schedule, she makes sure to shower love on her furry friends on her Instagram handles.

The star also has personal Insta handles for all her dogs and her posts are bound to make the internet melt. The actress often twins with her pets by wearing matching outfits. She loves pampering all her pups and can often be seen heading out for a stroll with her pets. No matter how jam-packed her routine is, Priyanka tends to share quality time with her dogs.

Here are some of the pictures that perfectly capture the love she shares with her pets. Take a look:

