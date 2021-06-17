Pet Therapy: Ranbir Kapoor showers unconditional love on his pet dog in THIS throwback PIC

One can see in the photo that Ranbir Kapoor’s pet dog is receiving endless love and undivided attention from the superstar.

Superstar has mentioned a few times that he is a complete animal lover. He has two dogs and has been taking care of them for years. had shared an adorable picture on her Instagram where Ranbir is kissing his pet dog and giving him undivided attention. The actor is lying right next to his pet and is completely lost in the moment of giving his lovely pet some unconditional love. Ranbir had also spoken about his dogs in an interview with a comedy collective and mentioned that his dogs demand a lot of care and attention as they are not the best breed to have in this country but the dogs were gifted to him.

Neetu penned a lovely caption describing the importance of the pet in the family and wrote, ‘When your pet is not a dog but a part of your family”. A huge number of fans took to the comment section and wrote lovely things about Ranbir and his pet. One fan wrote, “Love is seen in the pitcha!!” Another fan wrote, “I just love Ranbir’s true emotions always”. His sister Riddhima Kapoor also took the comments and wrote, “Uffff maaaaaa hahahahahah”. The adorable image truly cemented the love that Ranbir feels for his pet to the world out there on social media.

Take a look at the post:

Ranbir Kapoor is certainly one of the busiest actors in Bollywood especially after giving a blockbuster called ‘Sajnu’. His much-awaited mega spectacle ‘Brahmastra’ will be released in three parts though official release dates are not confirmed yet. He has a period epic waiting in the cue with director Karan Malhotra called ‘Shamshera’ which also stars Sanjay Dutt in a crucial role. He will be collaborating for the first time with in the yet-untitled Luv Ranjan directorial. He has announced another film called ‘Animal’ co-starring , Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol which will be directed by Kabir Singh fame director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

