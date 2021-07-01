Pet Therapy: Sidharth Malhotra's pet dog Oscar is a total poser and THIS pawsome throwback pic is proof

Sidharth Malhotra is a doting pet parent to his cute pet Oscar. Their cute moments always light up the internet and today, we've handpicked one such delightful memory of the two.

Among the several stars who are pet parents, 's name shines right at the top when it comes to treating his fans with cute photos with his dog Oscar. The cute pet is not just a friend to the actor but also a companion and often, Sidharth shares adorable photos on his social media handle with it. From sharing moments while spending time at home with Oscar to heading out in the city with it, the Kapoor & Sons actor never fails to light up the internet with his and Oscar's cute moments.

As a treat on Throwback Thursday, we've handpicked one of the cute moments between Sidharth and Oscar and it will melt your heart. Back in 2019, amid promotions of his film, Marjaavaan, Sidharth was all set for a photoshoot. Amid it, he also had his furry friend as a companion on the set. At one moment, the actor got his cute friend for a photoshoot and the result turned out to be absolutely adorable. Sidharth had dropped the photo of his dog posing with his cool black shades. While Sidharth looked dapper in a denim jacket and white pants, Oscar with its cool shades was a total showstopper.

Isn't Oscar and Sidharth's friendship the cutest? Even amid the lockdown last year, Sidharth had shared a cute snap with Oscar while spending time at home and almost broke the internet.

Well, it surely seems that man's best friend holds a special place in the Marjaavaan actor's life and the cute moments between the two serve as therapy for all pet lovers.

Meanwhile, the actor is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film, Shershaah with Kiara Advani. Besides this, he has Thank God and Mission Majnu in the pipeline.

