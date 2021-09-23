‘Phenomenal’, ‘Power packed’, ‘Excellent’: Twitterati lauds Taapsee Pannu’s Rashmi Rocket trailer

'Phenomenal', 'Power packed', 'Excellent': Twitterati lauds Taapsee Pannu's Rashmi Rocket trailer
The much-awaited trailer of Rashmi Rocket featuring Taapsee Pannu in the lead just dropped today and netizens are impressed. The film shall portray the issue of gender tests that female athletes have to go through, and how Taapsee, who plays the role of a sprinter, deals and fights with the same. Apart from Taapsee, the film features Priyanshu Painyuli and Abhishek Banerjee. Rashmi Rocket is directed by Akarsh Khurana and bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya. The sports drama will release on 15 October on a streaming platform. 

As soon as the trailer dropped, netizens took to Twitter to express their opinions and from the looks of it, they loved it. While one user wrote, “Yet another winner for @taapsee on its way. Trailer is full of goosebump moments and energetic BGM adds to excitement. Supporting cast too has some solid names. Can't wait to watch this extraordinary stuff already,” another user tweeted, “What I have to say about you @taapsee ??? You are just amazing ..what a powerful trailer..your script choice just amazed us....you are best actress recent time #RashmiRocket #TaapseePannu”. 

Have a look at Twitterati's reaction to Rashmi Rocket trailer: 

The shooting of Rashmi Rocket had commenced last year and it was extensively shot across Pune and Mumbai. Taapsee had documented her physical transformation journey for her fans and followers. The actress will be seen in her fittest avatar in the film. 

Taapsee is currently shooting for the sports drama Shabaash Mithu which is based on cricketer Mithali Raj’s life. Apart from this, she has Blurr and Looop Lapeta in the pipeline.

