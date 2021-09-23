‘Phenomenal’, ‘Power packed’, ‘Excellent’: Twitterati lauds Taapsee Pannu’s Rashmi Rocket trailer

The much-awaited trailer of Rashmi Rocket featuring in the lead just dropped today and netizens are impressed. The film shall portray the issue of gender tests that female athletes have to go through, and how Taapsee, who plays the role of a sprinter, deals and fights with the same. Apart from Taapsee, the film features Priyanshu Painyuli and Abhishek Banerjee. Rashmi Rocket is directed by Akarsh Khurana and bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya. The sports drama will release on 15 October on a streaming platform.

As soon as the trailer dropped, netizens took to Twitter to express their opinions and from the looks of it, they loved it. While one user wrote, “Yet another winner for @taapsee on its way. Trailer is full of goosebump moments and energetic BGM adds to excitement. Supporting cast too has some solid names. Can't wait to watch this extraordinary stuff already,” another user tweeted, “What I have to say about you @taapsee ??? You are just amazing ..what a powerful trailer..your script choice just amazed us....you are best actress recent time #RashmiRocket #TaapseePannu”.

Have a look at Twitterati's reaction to Rashmi Rocket trailer:

What I have to say about you @taapsee??? You are just amazing ..what a powerful trailer..your script choice just amazed us....you are best actress recent time#RashmiRocket #TaapseePannu https://t.co/UzlfsULaQ6 — Golu rahmann (@gullu66687619) September 23, 2021

Yet another winner for @taapsee on its way. Trailer is full of goosebump moments and energetic BGM adds to excitement. Supporting cast too has some solid names. Can't wait to watch this extraordinary stuff already. #RashmiRocket — Aakib(@aakibooooo) September 23, 2021

Excellent Trailer Looks Like Another Feather In Your Cap Really Excited To Watch Your Powerful Performance On 15th October Only On @ZEE5Premium @taapsee #RashmiRocket https://t.co/esTOeuIK9z — (@FilmCyclopedia) September 23, 2021

Looks like a different story in Bollywood. Congratulations to @taapsee on such a great trailerhttps://t.co/GtbGxxGUhw#RashmiRocket — TechWithArmaan (@techwitharmaan) September 23, 2021

#RashmiRocket trailer is phenomenal! Under the #GenderTest a lot of sport person (men and women) faced this harsh rule, which shattered their dreams.

And its unheard in mainstream media.@taapsee completely awe of your transformation as 'Mard Ki Body'https://t.co/55quII9sWv — Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) September 23, 2021

What a power packed trailer of #RashmiRocket

Looking forward to it@taapsee — Suraj Singh Chauhan (@Suraj_chauhan_1) September 23, 2021

Exceptional trailer, you are just phenomenal. Really looking forward to this one @taapsee#rashmirocket — Mabel (@wildingmoon) September 23, 2021

Even the trailer gives u much goosebumps, then what about the film.. Surely

Expecting another extraordinary performance of @taapsee #rashmirocket#Taapsee Watch the trailer:https://t.co/pbvDDCeNJJ — FilmManiac (@sgokulksg) September 23, 2021

And here she is back with another unheard subject!! @taapsee #RashmiRocket questions archaic gender tests for athletes GOOSEBUMPS!!!#RashmiRocket pic.twitter.com/NiMO3nbY4d — (@ER_Hariom_RJ) September 23, 2021

The shooting of Rashmi Rocket had commenced last year and it was extensively shot across Pune and Mumbai. Taapsee had documented her physical transformation journey for her fans and followers. The actress will be seen in her fittest avatar in the film.

Taapsee is currently shooting for the sports drama Shabaash Mithu which is based on cricketer Mithali Raj’s life. Apart from this, she has Blurr and Looop Lapeta in the pipeline.

