Phillauri: Anushka Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh celebrate 5 years of their first collaboration with special video

Anushka Sharma has carved a niche for herself in the film industry, and the actress is now all set to make her comeback. From Ae Dil Hai Mushkil to Phillauri, Anushka Sharma has given her followers a list of incredible movies. And on Thursday, Anushka Sharma took her fans down memory lane as she clocked five years of her film Phillauri alongside Diljit Dosanjh. The film directed by Anshai Lal featured Sharma playing the role of the dead Phillauri spirit, while Dosanjh essayed the role of Roop Lal. Phillauri also featured Suraj Sharma, Mehreen Kaur Pirzada, Manav Vij, Nidhi Bisht and more.

Anushka Sharma took to her social media handle and shared a beautiful montage from Phillauri. Even Diljit Dosanjh reshared the Instagram story of Anushka and celebrated the completion of five years of their first collaboration. The actor and singer also dropped many glimpses from his film on the photo-sharing application. Phillauri is about Kanan (Suraj Sharma) who arrives in India to marry his childhood love. But, as fate had it, he turned out to be a Manglik and had to get married to a tree where Shashi aka Anushka resided. Phillauri performed well at the box office.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma will soon be making a comeback on the silver screen with Chakda ‘Xpress. Anushka will step in the shoes of the former Indian woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami for the movie. The actress last appeared in the film Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

