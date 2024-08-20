Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba: Sunny Kaushal talks about aspiring for 'Zanjeer' moment; 'Every actor is waiting for it'

Actor Sunny Kaushal has been receiving praise for his performance in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, the film co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey as leads. Sunny has previously worked in movies like Gold, Shiddat, Hurdang, Mili, and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga. The actor recently expressed that he is waiting for his 'Zanjeer' moment in his career.

In a new interview with PTI, Sunny Kaushal shared that he is aspiring to achieve the success that Amitabh Bachchan received after starring in the 1973 film, Zanjeer.

Like every other actor who dreams of achieving big, Sunny also wants to bag a breakthrough role which he calls the "Zanjeer moment".

"Every actor is waiting for that one film that will allow them to take the next steps so that they can explore more about themselves," Sunny said.

Sunny Kaushal's statement came after being asked whether he was waiting for his 'Uri' moment. It was a reference to Uri: The Surgical Strike, his brother, actor Vicky Kaushal's one of the most successful movies till date.

The Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilrruba actor rather called it the "Zanjeer moment". For the unversed, the 1973 film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bhaduri (now Bachchan), launched Big B's career after a series of flops.

Sunny Kaushal believes that success allows actors to take up riskier projects in their careers.

The Shiddat actor further shared that it is a good thing that artists remain on the edges when they are against the wall. It keeps them alive, he added.

The 34-year-old stated that he wants to be "thrown into the deeper end" and acknowledged that the actor is waiting for that moment to come in his life.

In the same interview, Sunny Kaushal, who believes in taking constructive criticism, also revealed advice that helped him improve his acting prowess. Sunny shared that a casting director was once impressed by his performance except for the fact that he told the actor that his "eyes don't speak".

Sunny added that he was 24 years old back then and later improved himself by "working on it".

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is a sequel to Hasseen Dillruba, the 2021 film which featured Taapsee, Vikrant and Harshvardhan Rane. The sequel was released on August 9 this year.

