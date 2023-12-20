Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal celebrate shoot wrap; see PICS
The long awaited film Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba's shoot has been wrapped up. Kanika Dhillon dropped pictures with Taapsee Pannu-Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal and others. Check out!
Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba has been a much-awaited movie ever since its announcement. A sequel to the 2021 release, the film stars Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Sunny Kaushal in the lead roles. The film is written and co-produced by Kanika Dhillon. Recently, the team finally wrapped up the shoot and shared pictures from the wrap-up party.
Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal wrap-up shoot of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba
Today, on December 20, Kanika Dhillon took to her Instagram handle and crafted a multi-picture carousel from the wrap-up party of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. The stills from the party feature the lead trio Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Kaushal, and Vikrant Massey along with Jimmy Shergill, Anand L Rai, Jayprad Desai, and others.
While sharing the post, she expressed in the caption, “And it’s time to celebrate wrap of this beautiful film with all these beautiful people! #phiraayihasseendillruba ! As a writer and Co producer my heart is full- thank u @aanandlrai #bhushankumar for being great collaborators!”
Take a look:
She further continues writing, “Big love to my haseendilruba @taapsee - it’s a special year for both of us!! @vikrantmassey ur talent shines like no other- can’t wait to see more of u on screen! @sunsunnykhez well outstanding is an understatement! Watching u perform in this film is a delight!! @jaypraddesai - our director welcome to the world of haseen dilruba with ur own cool swag! @rajshekharis thank u for the beautiful words. @cypplofficial @tseries.official.”
Minutes after the post was shared, fans expressed their immense excitement for the project in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Cannot wait!!! Please release it soooon” and another fan wrote, “So excited.”
In addition to this, several fans dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.
About Haseen Dillruba
The first installment of the franchise, Haseen Dillruba, was released in 2021 and was directed by Vinil Mathew. Led by Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey, the psychological thriller drama revolves around the story of a woman who is accused of planning her husband’s gruesome murder. However, as the investigation moves further, the case takes a complex turn.
While the film received mixed reviews, it emerged as the most-watched Hindi movie on Netflix of 2021.
