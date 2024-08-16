Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal join hilarious reel trend, internet can’t stop laughing; WATCH

Taapsee Pannu recently shared the screen with Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal in their romantic thriller Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. Helmed by Jayprad Desai and written by Kanika Dhillon, the movie premiered on Netflix on August 9, 2024. Since then, the audience has been showering love on the team of the entertainer. A while ago, Netflix India dropped a fun video of the star cast having a gala time shooting an Instagram reel.

The video showcases how two men try to take each other’s lives using funny ways so that they can stay with the lady both of them are in love with. While they succeed in fooling each other, the woman takes away the cake with an unexpected and hilarious twist. Sharing the video, the OTT channel penned, “Ab aayi hassee, dillruba?”

Take a look:

The video opens with Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey playing as the first couple, having fun in a garden. But sadly (and funnily, with a toy gun), the lover gets shot by a sniper hidden behind the tree. Thinking he is gone from the scene, Sunny Kaushal, the other man, enters the scene and woos the lady. But since Massey knew about his plan to kill him, he took precautions and was eventually not dead.

The same happened with Sunny. Vikrant plotted against him but his plan was busted by the former actor. Watching these repeat multiple times with no one being killed, Pannu takes it upon herself and offers water to both the men, eventually bidding goodbye to them.

The funny video got the best of people online. Comedian and actor Gaurav Gera commented, “Inko pata hoga ki Tapsee ne paani mai zeher milaya hai .. part 2 mai hoga,” while another wrote, “why this is not cringe anymore.” Saif Ali Khan’s sister, Saba Pataudi, also commented multiple funny emoji. The movie is the sequel to the 2021 film Haseen Dillruba.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee Pannu will be next seen in Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? She was also a part of the multi-starrer movie Khel Khel Mein, released on August 15.

