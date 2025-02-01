Phir Hera Pheri on OTT: Here’s where to watch Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal’s cult comedy as you await Hera Pheri 3

Ever since news of the third installment of the Hera Pheri franchise coming to life made headlines, fans have been eager to see the dynamic duo, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shett,y and Paresh Rawal on the big screen again. Amid all the buzz around Hera Pheri 3, here’s where you can enjoy the 2006 film, Phir Hera Pheri on OTT. Read on!

Where to Watch Phir Hera Pheri

Phir Hera Pheri is the second movie in the Hera Pheri franchise, directed by Neeraj Vora. The heist comedy-drama film became a massive hit when it was released on the big screen on June 9, 2006. Those interested in watching the movie online can tune into Jio Cinema, MX Player of Prime Video.

Plot of Phir Hera Pheri

The movie takes the audience on a fun ride that guarantees unlimited laughter. It showcases how three men Raju, Shyam, and Baburao, in the quest to make quick money, get cheated by a female fraudster named Anuradha. But since a dreaded gangster is after their life to get the money he lent them, they go to every extent and perform every stunt, just like the jokers in a circus.

Cast and Crew of Phir Hera Pheri

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal play the main characters Raju, Shyam, and Baburao in the film. They are joined by Bipasha Basu who plays the fraudster Anuradha. Apart from her, the Neeraj Vora entertainer also features Rimi Sen, Sharat Saxena, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Milind Gunaji, Manoj Joshi, Razak Khan and many others.

Update about Hera Pheri 3

Sources close to the development recently told Pinkvilla that filmmaker Priyadarshan wants to spend some time on the script and then take Hera Pheri 3 on floors. “The entire gang is aware of how big a franchise Hera Pheri is and wants to leave no stone unturned to deliver an experience of laughter like never before. The third part of Hera Pheri will go on floors after 6 months of writing and pre-production,” stated the industry insider.

For more updates about Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal’s upcoming film HP 3, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!