  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Phone Bhoot: Ananya Panday goes ‘Booo ya’ on seeing Ishaan Khatter, Katrina Kaif & Siddhant’s first look

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter will share screen space for the first time in Khaali Peeli.
4199 reads Mumbai
Phone Bhoot: Ananya Panday goes ‘Booo ya’ on seeing Ishaan Khatter, Katrina Kaif & Siddhant’s first lookPhone Bhoot: Ananya Panday goes ‘Booo ya’ on seeing Ishaan Khatter, Katrina Kaif & Siddhant’s first look
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter will share screen space in Khaali Peeli, and while there is still time for the film’s release, until then, these two have totally kept us busy and occupied with their Instagram banter. Yes, they both don’t leave a chance to pull each other’s leg whenever anyone posts a photo on Instagram, and today, when Ishaan announced his next film titled Phone Bhoot co-starring Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya was the first one to leave a comment on the photo as she wrote, “Boooo-ya..”

Soon after Ishaan wrote, “booo- ya yourself but we deal with Bhoot related problems only, no perfumes.” Talking about Phone Bhoot, the film is a horror-comedy and the first look of the film was dropped yesterday and in the first look, Katrina, Siddharth and Ishaan are seen dressed in tuxedos and with a surprised expression on their face. Announcing the same on social media, Katrina Kaif wrote, “The one stop shop for all bhoot related problems, #PhoneBhoot ringing in cinemas in 2021.”

Directed by Gurmeet Singh, and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, the film is scheduled for a 2021 release. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the makers of Phone Bhoot will start shooting for the film later this year and the first look of the film was shot before the lockdown was announced. Besides Phone Bhoot, Ishaan will also be seen in A Suitable Boy and Khaali Peeli.

Check out Ishaan Khatter's post here:

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS
Bhumi Pednekar Birthday Special: Take a look at these LESSER KNOWN facts about the actress
Priyanka Chopra on her struggles, facing racism, Nick Jonas being a better cook & her dad’s advice
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement