Phone Bhoot: Ananya Panday goes ‘Booo ya’ on seeing Ishaan Khatter, Katrina Kaif & Siddhant’s first look

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter will share screen space for the first time in Khaali Peeli.

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter will share screen space in Khaali Peeli, and while there is still time for the film’s release, until then, these two have totally kept us busy and occupied with their Instagram banter. Yes, they both don’t leave a chance to pull each other’s leg whenever anyone posts a photo on Instagram, and today, when Ishaan announced his next film titled Phone Bhoot co-starring and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya was the first one to leave a comment on the photo as she wrote, “Boooo-ya..”

Soon after Ishaan wrote, “booo- ya yourself but we deal with Bhoot related problems only, no perfumes.” Talking about Phone Bhoot, the film is a horror-comedy and the first look of the film was dropped yesterday and in the first look, Katrina, Siddharth and Ishaan are seen dressed in tuxedos and with a surprised expression on their face. Announcing the same on social media, Katrina Kaif wrote, “The one stop shop for all bhoot related problems, #PhoneBhoot ringing in cinemas in 2021.”

Directed by Gurmeet Singh, and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, the film is scheduled for a 2021 release. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the makers of Phone Bhoot will start shooting for the film later this year and the first look of the film was shot before the lockdown was announced. Besides Phone Bhoot, Ishaan will also be seen in A Suitable Boy and Khaali Peeli.

Check out Ishaan Khatter's post here:

ALSO READ Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter bring the house down in this BTS video of Phone Bhoot

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×