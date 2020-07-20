Phone Bhoot First Look: Katrina Kaif joins Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi for a horror comedy

Monday began on a high note for Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi as the first look of their film Phone Bhoot was unveiled. The film is slated to release in 2021.

After months of waiting, finally, on Monday the official announcement of , Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Phone Bhoot was made. The reports of Katrina joining the two young stars for a film had been coming in since last year. However, today, the details were confirmed. The film will be helmed by Gurmeet Singh, who has previously been associated with Mirzapur. It will be produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhawani’s Excel Entertainment. For the past few months reports of Katrina, Ishaan and Siddhant’s film were coming in and fans were excited about the news.

On Monday, taking to Instagram, Ishaan shared the first look of the cast including Siddhant and Katrina. He wrote, “Your one stop shop for all bhoot related problems, #PhoneBhoot ringing in cinemas in 2021 वैसे भूतों पे lockdown लागू नहीं होता लेकिन ये तस्वीर March से locked थी। आखिर आ ही गए भूतनी के। Now back to exorcising.” He shared a photo in which all three, Katrina, Siddhant and him could be seen suited up in tuxedos as they gear up to tackle some ghost-related problems.

Further, Ishaan also shared a behind-the-scenes boomerang in which Katrina, Siddhant and he could be seen getting all goofy with each other. Seeing how the trio was having fun in shooting for the first look, fans of Katrina, Ishaan and Siddhant were all excited about the film. Phone Bhoot would mark their first-ever collaboration on a project.

Here is Phone Bhoot first look of Katrina Kaif, Ishaan and Siddhant:

