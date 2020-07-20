  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Phone Bhoot First Look: Katrina Kaif joins Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi for a horror comedy

Monday began on a high note for Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi as the first look of their film Phone Bhoot was unveiled. The film is slated to release in 2021.
1086 reads Mumbai Updated: July 20, 2020 11:29 am
Phone Bhoot First Look: Katrina Kaif joins Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi for a horror comedyPhone Bhoot First Look: Katrina Kaif joins Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi for a horror comedy
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After months of waiting, finally, on Monday the official announcement of Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Phone Bhoot was made. The reports of Katrina joining the two young stars for a film had been coming in since last year. However, today, the details were confirmed. The film will be helmed by Gurmeet Singh, who has previously been associated with Mirzapur. It will be produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhawani’s Excel Entertainment. For the past few months reports of Katrina, Ishaan and Siddhant’s film were coming in and fans were excited about the news. 

On Monday, taking to Instagram, Ishaan shared the first look of the cast including Siddhant and Katrina. He wrote, “Your one stop shop for all bhoot related problems, #PhoneBhoot ringing in cinemas in 2021 वैसे भूतों पे lockdown लागू नहीं होता लेकिन ये तस्वीर March से locked थी। आखिर आ ही गए भूतनी के। Now back to exorcising.” He shared a photo in which all three, Katrina, Siddhant and him could be seen suited up in tuxedos as they gear up to tackle some ghost-related problems. 

Further, Ishaan also shared a behind-the-scenes boomerang in which Katrina, Siddhant and he could be seen getting all goofy with each other. Seeing how the trio was having fun in shooting for the first look, fans of Katrina, Ishaan and Siddhant were all excited about the film. Phone Bhoot would mark their first-ever collaboration on a project. 

(Developing Story)

Here is Phone Bhoot first look of Katrina Kaif, Ishaan and Siddhant:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter) on

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS
Bhumi Pednekar Birthday Special: Take a look at these LESSER KNOWN facts about the actress
Priyanka Chopra on her struggles, facing racism, Nick Jonas being a better cook & her dad’s advice
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement