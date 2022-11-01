Phone Bhoot Halloween Bash: Katrina-Harley Quinn, Ishaan-Willy Wonka, Siddhant-Shaktimaan looked SPOOKY & FUN
Phone Bhoot stars Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khattar dressed up as Harley Quinn, Shaktimaan and Willy Wonka, as they celebrate Halloween. See PICS.
Phone Bhoot, the upcoming horror comedy that features Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khattar is set to get a grand theatrical release this weekend. Expectations are riding high on the movie, after the release of its highly promising trailer and songs. Ahead of the film’s release, the makers hosted a Halloween party for the cast and crew. The three leads, Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khattar are now winning the internet with their interesting choice of costumes for the party.
Katrina as Harley Quinn, Ishaan as Willy Wonka and Siddhant as Shaktimaan
Katrina Kaif, the leading lady of Phone Bhoot dressed up as Harley Quinn, the popular DC comics character, for Halloween night. The actress also shared a fun video with her husband Vicky Kaushal, in which he was seen giving her instructions during the photo shoot. Ishaan Khattar opted to appear as Willy Wonka, the famous character from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, for the party. Siddhant Chaturvedi, on the other hand, chose to dress up as India’s homegrown superhero Shaktimaan, for the night. The Phone Bhoot stars’ Halloween looks have highly impressed both fashion enthusiasts and cine-goers.
Check out Katrina, Ishaan, and Siddhant’s Halloween posts here:
All about Phone Bhoot:
Katrina Kaif is appearing in the role of a ghost on a mission in Phone Bhoot, which is directed by Gurmmeet Singh. Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi are essaying the roles of ghost-busters in the film, which marks both the actors’ first onscreen collaboration with Katrina. The highly anticipated film features a stellar star cast including senior actors Jacky Shroff and Sheeba Chaddha. Phone Bhoot, which is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner Excel Entertainment, is slated to hit the theatres on November 4, Friday.
Katrina, Ishaan, and Siddhant’s work front
Katrina Kaif has a very exciting line-up of films including Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas, the third installment of the Tiger series which has been titled Tiger 3, and Farhan Akhtar’s directorial Jee Le Zaraa. Ishaan Khattar will be next seen in the upcoming war film Pippa, in which he plays the role of a soldier. Sidhdant Chaturvedi, on the other hand, recently wrapped up the shooting of the romantic comedy Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.
ALSO READ: Phone Bhoot star Katrina Kaif rocks a fun, quirky look as she dresses up as Harley Quinn for Halloween