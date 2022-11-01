Phone Bhoot Halloween Bash: Katrina-Harley Quinn, Ishaan-Willy Wonka, Siddhant-Shaktimaan looked SPOOKY & FUN

Phone Bhoot, the upcoming horror comedy that features Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khattar is set to get a grand theatrical release this weekend. Expectations are riding high on the movie, after the release of its highly promising trailer and songs. Ahead of the film’s release, the makers hosted a Halloween party for the cast and crew. The three leads, Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khattar are now winning the internet with their interesting choice of costumes for the party. Katrina as Harley Quinn, Ishaan as Willy Wonka and Siddhant as Shaktimaan

Katrina Kaif, the leading lady of Phone Bhoot dressed up as Harley Quinn, the popular DC comics character, for Halloween night. The actress also shared a fun video with her husband Vicky Kaushal, in which he was seen giving her instructions during the photo shoot. Ishaan Khattar opted to appear as Willy Wonka, the famous character from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, for the party. Siddhant Chaturvedi, on the other hand, chose to dress up as India’s homegrown superhero Shaktimaan, for the night. The Phone Bhoot stars’ Halloween looks have highly impressed both fashion enthusiasts and cine-goers. Check out Katrina, Ishaan, and Siddhant’s Halloween posts here: