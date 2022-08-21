Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif is 'back with her boys' as she shares a fun BTS with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan

Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar are gearing up for the release of their upcoming horror-comedy Phone Bhoot and the trio has already begun its promotions. The film was earlier supposed to release on October 7, 2022. However, the film has been postponed to a November 4th release, as per the new announcement. The star cast of the film who share a tight bond is often seen having the time of their lives whenever they are around each other. Speaking of which, Katrina Kaif on Sunday shared a post with her ‘boys’ Ishaan and Siddhant whom she enjoys her time extensively.

Katrina, Siddhant and Ishaan share BTS from Phone Bhoot promotions

She captioned the post, “Back with my boys…….” In the boomerang, we can see the trio having fun, while the picture showcases all three with their brightest smiles as they pose for the camera.” Commenting on Katrina’s post, Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote a quirky comment saying “Rickshaw ke hote hain teen Pahiye Katrina Kaif sabse sahi hai” Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi also took to their social media and shared same post with different capions. Ishaan wrote: “BOOmerangs my boos.” On the other hand, Siddhant captioned, “On our way! #PhoneBhoot.”

Checkout the post:

This BTS drop from the upcoming horror comedy Phone Bhoot has initiated a wave of curiosity among moviegoers. The audience is excited to watch this new pairing and cannot wait for the film to release. Moreover, we can say that there is a lot of anticipation building up for the film’s release.

The first look of the film, featuring the three leading actors had left the fans talking. Their intriguing and quirky look is enough to leave you curious about the movie. Phone Bhoot also stars Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chaddha, Nidhi Bisht and Surender Thakur. The film is being directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. Phone Bhoot is produced by Excel Entertainment, which is headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film is all set to be released on 4th November 2022.

